SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A ZZ Top concert set to take place in Simpsonville Wednesday has been cancelled after the death of bassist Dusty Hill, according to a statement from the CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park's Facebook page.
ZZ Top also released a statement on Hill's passing:
"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence your good nature and enduring commitment to providing monumental bottom to the 'Top. We will forever be connected to that "Blues Shuffle in C."
You will be greatly missed amigo,
Frank and Billy.
CCNB Amphitheater says that refunds will be available at point of purchase and tickets purchased on LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded.
MORE NEWS: ZZ Top bassist, Dusty Hill, dead at 72
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.