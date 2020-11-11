Nicole Papay is a meteorologist and anchor for FOX Carolina and usually appears on The Morning News, which airs from 4:30 to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.
Nicole grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Horsham, PA, and graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor's degree in meteorology.
Before coming to Greenville, Nicole began her first TV job in Oak Hill, WV, where she was the weekend meteorologist and weekday reporter for WOAY-TV. She later moved to Albany, NY, where was the weekend meteorologist and weekday reporter for WXXA-TV.
In April 2013, she joined FOX Carolina.
Since moving to Greenville, Nicole and her husband adopted a dog from the Humane Society (Sizzle!) and welcomed two boys into their family.
Nicole’s passion is the environment, and she enjoys reporting on ways for the community to get involved in making sure the earth is healthy. She hikes often with her family, spends time at the beach, and generally just loves being outdoors. She visits family as often as she can, and cheers for her Penn State Nittany Lions year-round!
Email: nicole.papay@foxcarolina.com
Follow Nicole On: Facebook | Twitter
Awards/Recognitions:
- 2020 Southeast Regional Emmy Award for Outstanding Morning News
- President of the Upstate chapter of the American Meteorological Society
On the weekends, I love to: Be outdoors, binge-watch The Office, spend time as a family
My favorite movie is: Pride and Prejudice, The Holiday
My favorite kind of music is: I’ll listen to almost anything, but I love Dave Matthews Band, country, and Broadway showtunes
My favorite food is: Olive Garden Chicken Scampi
Hidden talents: I have a green thumb and love to garden
Community Service Projects: Hands on Greenville, Pet Therapy Volunteer taking dogs to lift the spirits of local seniors in long-term care homes
Most memorable story: While in Albany, NY I went live from a town that received nearly 18” of snow in one storm, I could barely walk! I also really love a story I did on composting, learning how vital (and easy) it is to participate in for a healthier earth
