ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Alabama is rolling into another College Football Playoff championship game.
DeVonta Smith caught three of fellow Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones' four touchdown passes, Najee Harris ran for 125 yards with a high-hurdling highlight and top-ranked Alabama beat No. 4 Notre Dame 31-14 on Friday in the relocated Rose Bowl game to reach its fifth CFP title game.
Alabama will play in its fifth CFP title game in six seasons on Jan. 11 in Miami.
Notre Dame has lost seven consecutive New Year's Six games since 2000.
