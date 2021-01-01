APTOPIX Rose Bowl Football

Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) hurdles Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud (4) as he carries the ball for a long gain in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

 Michael Ainsworth

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Alabama is rolling into another College Football Playoff championship game.

DeVonta Smith caught three of fellow Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones' four touchdown passes, Najee Harris ran for 125 yards with a high-hurdling highlight and top-ranked Alabama beat No. 4 Notre Dame 31-14 on Friday in the relocated Rose Bowl game to reach its fifth CFP title game.

Alabama will play in its fifth CFP title game in six seasons on Jan. 11 in Miami.

Notre Dame has lost seven consecutive New Year's Six games since 2000.

