No one won the Powerball jackpot and now it's up to $750 million

With no winner for Saturday's Powerball drawing, the prize is getting even bigger.
The numbers drawn for the $625 million jackpot were: 24, 25, 52, 60, and 66 and the Powerball was 5.
A whopping $750 million, with a cash value of $465.5 million, is now up for grabs, according to Powerball.
The next drawing will be on Wednesday, March 27.
The Powerball jackpot has continued to climb since it was last won on December 26, 2018. Saturday night's prize was the fourth largest Powerball in history and the seventh largest in US lottery history, according to a news release from the Multi-State Lottery Association.
CNN's Amanda Watts contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.