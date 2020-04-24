RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday that public schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year, and K-12 students will complete the year via remote instruction.
Officials said they will also work to ensure students in need continue to receive meals.
Cooper said he was confident that schools will reopen for the next school year. However, he said schools will likely be operated differently.
On Friday, North Carolina also saw 444 new cases of coronavirus and 16 new deaths.
