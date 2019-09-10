North Korea says it test-fired a 'super large multiple rocket launcher' on Tuesday

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing of a "super-large multiple rocket launcher" Tuesday, North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday.
Two rounds of test-firing took place and Kim gave "field guidance" during the test-firing, the news agency reported.
Tuesday morning, South Korea's Joint Chief of Staff (JCS) said North Korea launched two unidentified projectiles from South Pyongan Province toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan. The Joint Chief of Staff said it received warnings of the twin launches at 6:53 a.m. and 7:12 a.m. Korean time.
They are believed to have flown up to 330 kilometers (205 miles).
The launches happened just hours after a top North Korean diplomat working on nuclear negotiations with the United States said Pyongyang would be open to resuming talks with Washington.
After more than a year of refraining from missile tests, Kim's regime has conducted 10 launches since May, including the one on Tuesday. Most of those are believed to be short-range missiles, and experts say they have shown impressive technological advancements.
CNN's Jake Kwon and Joshua Berlinger contributed to this report.
