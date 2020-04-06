Not-so-welcome sign at New Jersey-Pennsylvania border

Click here for updates on this story
MONROE COUNTY, PA (WNEP) -- A not so welcome sign has appeared near the New Jersey-Pennsylvania line.
The sign appeared yesterday on the westbound side of Interstate 80 as drivers enter Pennsylvania from New Jersey.
The sign simply states, "Sorry, we're closed."
There's no word on where the sign came from or if PennDOT has any plans to take it down.
