SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service (NWS) survey team confirmed on Sunday afternoon that a EF0 tornado touched down in Western Spartanburg County on April 10.
The NWS says the tornado touched down around 6:38 PM and reached estimated speeds of 80 MPH.
According to the summary of the NWS survey, parts of a roof and the enclosed porch were torn apart near Moore Duncan Hwy during the storm. The survey also says that three hardwood trees were uprooted on Brook Haven Dr.
According to the EF scale, this tornado is considered weak. The NWS says that no injuries are reported at this time.
