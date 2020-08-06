(AP) - New York's attorney general is suing the National Rifle Association, seeking to put the powerful gun advocacy organization out of business over allegations that high-ranking executives diverted millions of dollars for personal benefit.
The lawsuit filed Thursday by Attorney General Letitia James followed an 18-month investigation into the NRA, which is a nonprofit group originally chartered in New York.
She accused its top leaders of using NRA funds for lavish personal trips, contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures.
A message was sent to the NRA's legal team seeking comment.
