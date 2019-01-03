Click here for updates on this story
Brooklyn, NY (WPIX) -- An 11-year-old boy died on New Year's Day after a possible allergic reaction to fish, police said Wednesday.
Camron Jean-Pierre was pronounced dead Tuesday at a hospital after police discovered him unconscious and unresponsive at his home on East 82nd Street in Brooklyn's Canarsie neighborhood, according to the NYPD.
Police initially responded to reports made at 7:24 p.m. that day about an unconscious person at the home.
People at the scene told investigators Jean-Pierre was allergic to fish, and someone in the home was cooking fish, NYPD officials said.
Although Jean-Pierre was not believed to have consumed any fish, he may have had an allergic reaction to it, police said.
His cause of death remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.