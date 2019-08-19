Click here for updates on this story
CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) -- It’s no secret Former Pesident Barack Obama loves basketball.
In fact, Mr. Obama was on the state championship team as a high schooler in Hawaii. So bidding was fierce for a basketball jersey believed to be worn by the future president at Punahou school in Honolulu.
A classmate said he found the jersey in a trash bin and kept it for years.
The Obama jersey, number 23, sold for $120,000 at auction in Dallas over the weekend.
A portion of the proceeds will go to Punahou School.
