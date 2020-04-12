Obama wishes the nation a 'blessed and joyful Easter' amid coronavirus pandemic

Former President Barack Obama wished the nation a "joyful" Easter Sunday, while remarking on the dramatic differences in celebrating this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Although our celebrations may look different this year, our unwavering faith remains the same. For me, Easter is a time of hope -- a reminder of rebirth and renewal -- and a belief in a better day to come. From my family to yours, we wish you all a blessed and joyful Easter," the former president wrote on Twitter.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, US officials have recommended social distancing and urged Americans not to attend services larger than 10 people — leaving churches empty and congregations to celebrate online.
Former first lady Michelle Obama on Instagram wrote that this year, she has been "feeling a newfound sense of gratitude for all the little moments I used to take for granted."
"As many of us celebrate Easter and Passover during this time of physical distancing, I know that we may be missing the togetherness and traditions we've shared in years past," she wrote.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden said that this year, "messages of faith, connection, and rebirth are even more resonant" as people are suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.
"We see the hope of Easter in the brave doctors, nurses, and first responders who risk their own lives to head into battle against this virus, and in the communities around the globe that take time each day to clap and cheer to honor them," they wrote in a statement Saturday.
On Twitter, President Donald Trump also wished Americans a Happy Easter, noting the social distancing guidelines his administration put in place to limit in-person gatherings to no more than 10 people.
"This Easter will be much different than others because in many cases we'll be separated -- physically only -- from our churches. We won't be there sitting next to each other, which we'd like to be. And soon, we'll be again," Trump said in a video message.
"But we're winning the battle. We're winning the war," the President said. "We'll be back together in churches right next to each other."
Some states have exempted religious services as an essential activity, allowing for in-person church services to continue so long as they practice social distancing.
Trump, a Presbyterian, observed the holiday at the White House by livestreaming the Easter services of a megachurch in Dallas led by his friend and sometime-adviser Robert Jeffress, who has a history of making inflammatory remarks about Muslims, Mormons, Catholics and gay people.
"Celebrate, bring the family together like no other, we have a lot to be thankful for," Trump added.
CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.
