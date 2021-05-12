OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Tuesday on charges of kidnapping related to an incident that occurred over the weekend, according to a release.
The sheriff's office says that deputies spoke with a woman on Monday who claimed that the suspect assaulted her while they were both inside a vehicle and then assaulted her again at the suspect's residence along Sandier Boulevard.
Deputies say that the woman requested deputies conduct a welfare check for a second female victim at the Sandifer Boulevard residence.
When the deputy arrived at the residence, he spoke with the suspect and the female.
According to OCSO, evidence collected shows that the suspect is accused of striking one of the victims on her face and legs as well as pepper spraying and choking her.
The sheriff's office says that the suspect is also accused of blocking door to prevent both women from leaving the residence along Sandifer Boulevard, but both women were able to escape.
Deputies arrested 44-year-old Jason Bradley Hughes and charged him with two counts of kidnapping and one count of second degree assault and battery. Hughes is in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $125,000 surety bond, according to OCSO.
MORE NEWS: Road rage incident results in shots fired in Asheville, police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.