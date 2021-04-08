WALHALLA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Oconee County Sheriff's office said deputies have arrested a Westminster teen on multiple charges involving his ex-girlfriend.
Deputies say 19-year-old Justin Austin Dakota Pruitt was arrested and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center around 2 a.m.
On April 5, a deputy from the Uniform Patrol Division arrived at an address near Westminster. The deputy spoke with two victims in regards to a domestic incident that occurred at Highway 59 at Highway 24 near the Tokeena Crossroads. According to victims, Pruitt tried to run his ex-girlfriend off the rode while driving a car. She then pulled her car over and stopped. A man got out of the car and exchanged words with Pruitt. According to the victims, Pruitt fired a gun in his direction. The man then took out a gun and fired back.
In a previous incident on February 20, Pruitt was charged with domestic violence in the first degree. According to an arrest warrant, on February 20 Pruitt his ex-girlfriend on the head and face with brass knuckles. A deputy from the Uniform Patrol Division arrived to an address near Seneca. The deputy spoke to a woman in regards to an assault.
Deputies say Pruitt is charged with an investigation into an April 5 with attempted murder, criminal domestic violence, high and aggravated assault and battery, and high and aggravated. According to arrest warrants, Pruitt was under a restraining order. Pruitt was also charged with domestic violence in the second degree for assaulting his ex-girlfriend on September 3.
Pruitt is currently in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.
