OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after an employee from Probation Pardon and Parole found child pornography on his phone.
Deputies say that the suspect, 65-year-old Augustino Cusimano, was charged with the following
- Two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – Third Degree
- One count of Dissemination, Procuring or Promoting Obscenity Unlawfully.
Cusimano was given a $25,000 surety bond, according to deputies.
According to deputies, they were notified by an employee of the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services that there was evidence of possible child pornography on an electronic device.
After an investigation, it was determined that Cusimano obtained and possessed obscene/pornographic materials. Some of the material depicted minors, according to deputies.
Deputies say that investigators do not believe that Cusimano helped produce any of these obscene materials.
Cusimano remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center.
