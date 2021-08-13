OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announces that they arrested a suspect on a Trafficking in Cocaine charge on Thursday.
Deputies say that Narcotics agents from The Oconee County Sheriff's Office assisted agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration with a federal search warrant on Thursday morning.
Deputies say the suspect, 51-year-old Tyrone Terrell Dubose, was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Cocaine. Dubose was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center at around 9:31 a.m. on Thursday, according to deputies.
Dubose remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond, according to deputies. Dubose had more than 100 grams but less than 200 grams of cocaine, according to an arrest warrant.
