OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot at them during an overnight chase.
Deputies said they were on patrol when they saw a black Ford Ranger driving on the wrong side of Whetstone Road in Mountain West. According to deputies, the driver initially stopped for deputies but then got back onto the roadway and began to flee.
Deputies chased the suspect until they stopped near Oak Haven Drive and began to run away on foot. According to deputies, the suspect began to fire shots at deputies when they chased him into the woods. They added that deputies did not return fire due to a nearby home. Luckily, no deputies were hit by any gunshots.
One passenger remained inside the truck during the chase. Deputies detained them and later identified them as 28-year-old Adriane Christine Cobbe. Cobb was transported to the Detention Center and charged with Transporting Alcohol with a Broken Seal. She was also charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child due to an outstanding warrant.
Deputies worked with South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, and a K9 officer from the West Unit Police Department went to the scene to try and find the suspect who fled. However, they were unable to find him.
Following an investigation, deputies identified the suspect as 33-year-old Zackary Edwin Sterling Fiskeaux from Mountain Rest. Fiskeaux is facing the following charges, according to deputies.
- Attempted Murder
- Driving under Suspension
- Failure to Stop for a Blue Light
- Operating an Unregistered Vehicle
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime
- Reckless Driving
- Displaying a License Plate Registered to another Vehicle
Anyone with information regarding Fiskeaux is asked to call 911 immediately. Residents should not approach him and should consider him armed and dangerous.
People can also submit tips at www.oconeesccrimestoppers.com or through the free P3 app.
