Officer charged after 12-year-old fatally struck by police car last year

Click here for updates on this story
St. Louis (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County officer has been charged after a 12-year-old girl died last November after being hit by a police car, according to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.
Preston Marquart is charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter in Akeelah Jackson's death.
Following the officer's charges, St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office released the following statement:
The charges follow an exhaustive and detailed investigation in collaboration with our partners in the 6th District and Traffic Divisions of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Jackson was hit by the police car around 5:50 p.m. in the 8900 block of Halls Ferry on Oct. 14. The 25-year-old officer was reportedly chasing someone reaching speeds of 59 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone with no lights or sirens on when Jackson stepped into the street.
A witness to the incident told News 4 that Jackson looked up at the squad car and had no time to react.
After hitting the girl, police said the officer stopped, reported the incident and is cooperating with the St. Louis Police Department.
There was no video of the incident.
The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital during the early morning hours on Nov. 12, St. Louis police said.
Attorneys for Marquart released a statement, reading:
Today is a sad day. Our client is devastated by the tragedy that took the life of Akeelah Jackson and continues to pray for her family daily. The SLMPD conducted an extensive investigation in this case and determined no criminal charges were warranted against my client.
The Circuit Attorney, conducting her own investigation, has now charged our client. It is unfortunate that Ms. Gardner continues to make charging decisions based on scoring political points, despite the effect this decision will have not only on our client, but on the entire Jackson family.
We are confident that when all the facts come to light of this tragedy that took place in 30 seconds, our client will be completely exonerated of all charges.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.