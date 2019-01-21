Officer rescues kitten in brutal weather, decides to give it a home

Click here for updates on this story
Platteville, WI (WGBA/WACY) -- Like many people, Platteville Police Officer Matt Froiseth was checking out the super blood wolf moon near Highway 151 on Sunday night.
Instead of howling, the officer heard a kitten meowing.
Upon further examination, Froiseth found the kitten in a ditch. It was covered in about 3 feet of snow.
The officer brought the kitten back to the station and warmed it up. He planned to bring the kitten to a Platteville vet clinic so it could be adopted.
However, according to a post on the Platteville Police Department’s Facebook page on Monday morning, Froiseth decided to keep the kitten and added it to his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.