SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department announced that they recently charged a suspect with attempted murder following an incident last month.
Officers said they spoke with the victim on November 2 regarding a domestic incident on October 8. The victim told officers that she'd been arguing with her now ex-boyfriend all day before the incident took place. Officers later identified the ex-boyfriend as Johnathan Mata.
Allegedly, at around 3:00 a.m. that night, Mata took control of her legs and prevented her from getting up. The victim said Mata then attempted to strangle her with his hands before placing a pillow over her face to prevent her from breathing. She also said Mata took away her cell phone and did not allow her to leave the residence. This went on for about ten minutes, according to the victim.
Officers said the victim had what appeared to be bruises on her neck that resembled thumbprints. According to officers, her left eye was also red, and she had bruises on both arms.
The victim sent photos of her injuries to officers, and they said they were taken as evidence.
The victim and Mata had been in a relationship since June. They also lived together for a few weeks. The victim was currently living in North Carolina when officers contacted her.
Following the investigation, Mata was charged with Domestic Violence of a high and Aggravated Nature, Attempted Murder and Second Degree Domestic Violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.