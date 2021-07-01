UNION, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials announce that the Town of Lockhart in Union County is under a boil water advisory until further notice.
Officials say that a water line break caused a lack of pressure and an interruption of service. Crews are working to restore service to the town as soon as possible, according to officials.
Residents are advised to boil water for a minimum of five minutes before consumption.
Those with questions are asked to call Shannon Perry at 864-545-2103 or Carl Alexander at (864) 426-0664.
