Officials: Bob Saget, ‘Full House’ actor, dead at 65

(Gray News) - Officials have announced that Bob Saget, most known for his role as Danny Tanner in “Full House,” died Sunday at the age of 65.
Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022
