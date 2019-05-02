GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – City officials and invited guests partook in a groundbreaking celebration for the Unity Park near downtown Greenville on Thursday.
CLICK HERE to see photos from the groundbreaking ceremony.
The event marked the beginning of construction site work at the park, which will be located at the corner of Hudson and Mayberry streets.
Officials unveiled the plans for the park in May 2018.
The 60-acre Unity Park will be built on the sites of the current Mayberry Park and the former Meadowbrook Park. It will stretch from the A.J. Whittenberg Elementary School of Engineering on the southeastern edge to the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks. The Reedy River will run through it.
CLICK HERE to see artist renderings of the new park and its many features.
Officials said one of park’s key features will be a 120-foot observation tower, which Mayor Knox White previously said will be “symbolic of our desire to look back at our history and forward to our future.”
The park will also feature a gathering hall for outdoor concerts and special events, a pedestrian bridge over the Reedy River, a world-class playground, a natural-feature play area, and a “sprayground” interactive water feature.
The park’s construction will also include the restoration of wetlands and pathways will be constructed so visitors can enjoy the natural habitat.
PREVIOUSLY - Greenville's plans for new Unity Park include observation tower, playgrounds & pedestrian bridge
