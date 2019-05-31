SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Water rescue crews say a man who went missing after floating down a Spartanburg County river is safe.
Rescue crews on scene told FOX Carolina the call for the rescue came in just before 7 p.m. off of Horseshoe Falls Road, near a canoe launch area on the Enoree River.
We're told a family was swimming and the man said he would float down around 4 p.m. However, the family did not find him where they were supposed to meet up.
Crews with the Trinity and Woodruff fire departments were dispatched to assist with the rescue. While on scene, both the Roebuck and Glenn-Springs Pauline were called in for special assistance.
The Woodruff Fire Department says crews searched for over three hours before Laurens County Units located him and returned him to Horseshoe Falls.
Crews say he was unhurt and was brought back to his family to be reunited.
