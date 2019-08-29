SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Troopers and other law enforcement officers were out on I-85 Northbound in Spartanburg County late Wednesday night investigating a collision.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol was reporting a collision of sorts near Exit 77 around 9:49 p.m.
Witnesses say multiple law enforcement vehicles were on scene, near Business 85.
Details are very limited. We're working to learn more.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
MORE NEWS:
Spartanburg family grateful to firefighters who helped retrieve American flag from charred building
Upstate family hopes to keep baby boy's memory alive, years after his death
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.