Troopers and other law enforcement officers were out on I-85 Northbound in Spartanburg County late Wednesday night investigating a collision. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was reporting a collision of sorts near Exit 77 around 9:49 p.m. 

Witnesses say multiple law enforcement vehicles were on scene, near Business 85. 

Details are very limited. We're working to learn more. 

