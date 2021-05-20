ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- AnMed Health officials held a groundbreaking event for the newest family medicine practice in Central, SC, on May 19.
Officials say that AnMed Health Central Family will be located at 1035 West Main Street in Central, SC. The practice will be on the 1.3-acres of land that AnMed Health purchased in April of last year.
According to officials, construction on the 3.4 million dollar project is underway, and the practice plans to have 12 exam rooms, a procedure room and space for in-house labs.
The practice will open with one board-certified family medicine physician, but it will be equipped at the opening to add three additional providers, according to officials. They add that they expect a second primary adviser to join the practice next summer.
AnMed Health CEO, William Kenley, said at the event, "AnMed Health is excited to be expanding its commitment to our neighbors in Central and the Clemson area. We are so proud to be your healthcare partners, and I can say without hesitation that the best is yet to come."
Officials say that the target opening date for AnMed Health Central Family Medicine is in December 2021.
