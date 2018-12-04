Columbus, Ohio (FOX Carolina) - The Ohio Associated Press is reporting Tuesday that Head Coach Urban Meyer is retiring after the conclusion of the Rose Bowl.
Cleveland.com is reporting Ryan Day, offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes, will take over as Ohio States new full-time head coach.
Ohio State is expected to hold a news conference today at 2 p.m.
We'll update when more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.