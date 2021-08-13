FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2021, file photo, spectators wait for competitors in the women's marathon at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Sapporo, Japan. The Tokyo Olympics are over, but it's still vacation season in Japan, and many are ignoring government pleas to avoid travel and stay away from bars and restaurants even as the coronavirus spikes at record levels. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)