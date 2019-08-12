At least 14 people were rescued while attempting to cross the Rio Grande into El Paso, Texas, on Monday, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman told CNN
Officials are still looking for a man who they say was helping a mom and child cross the river. He was not part of the original group of 14, the spokesman said.
Fire and US Customs and Border Protection officials transported three people to local hospitals. Their injuries were not life threatening, the spokesman said.
The remaining 11 members of the group are in custody and will be processed accordingly, a CBP official told CNN.
The Rio Grande forms the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez in Mexico.
CNN's Joe Sutton and Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.