(Meredith) -- An 18-year-old video gamer is facing charges after another online player reported overhearing a rape on a PlayStation microphone, police say.
Deputies from Pasco County Sheriff's Office say Daniel Enrique Fabian was arrested after a gamer told police Fabian said he was taking a break from Grand Theft Auto to "smash" a 15-year-old girl, WOFL reports, citing an arrest affidavit.
The unnamed player reported that Fabian dropped off the game but left his microphone on. The player heard a girl cry out in distress and say "no", police say.
Fabian jumped back onto the game after about 15 minutes. According to WOFL, the alleged victim told police her mouth was covered and she was forced to lay on his bed.
Police say DNA tests supported the victim's claim and help identify Fabian as the suspect.
Fabian is charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between the age of 12 and 15.
