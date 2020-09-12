STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are hearing from a woman whose car was stolen and she was dragged with it.

She details the horrifying moments where she says the man told her she was going to die.

She says she only survived this by the grace of God. While she had a lot of physical scars, the emotional scars run just as deep.

She says it was from this moment when she saw this man running toward her car- she jumped into action not knowing what would happen next would change her life.

"I begged and pleaded with the man to stop," says Jovona.

On September 5th, Jovona never expected that she would end up with broken bones, scraps and cuts all over her body.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says she was at a gas station when man attempted to steal her car.

She says she ran after him, tried to stop him and he took off with her hanging on.

"As I’m looking up, there was another car coming. He tried to pin me against that car. The other car swerved around and went off the road," she pauses, "but, I was still hanging on."

She says at one point “he pulled the emergency brake and tried to throw me off the car, but I was still hanging on. Other cars were coming. He was going in and out of traffic. I saw grass and I thought I could let go and fall on the grass but he sped back up so fast that I hit the pavement and went tumbling down the road."

She says he yelled profanities at her, saying she would die.

Jovona says, "the only thing he hollered was n***** you’re gonna die, n***** you gone die. N***** I’m going to kill you today."

Her sister Lola says, "we still have people out here today calling us the n-word and wanting to kill somebody. Take something from somebody and kill them. I don’t know."

With her family by her side, she has begun her long road to recovery, but the memories of that day haunt her.

She says, "when I close my eyes, I think about that so it’s not ever a good moment for me right now."

Tearfully she says that some of the suspect's words replay over in her head,"[he] said I was going to die ... you’re gonna die... you’re gonna die today. I’m going to kill you. You might as well let go. You’re going to die. You don’t think those words pop up in my head every day?"

Someone came to her aid shortly after — she was afraid that it was the suspect.

She says she thought he had come to finish her off, but instead it was someone to save her. A volunteer firefighter, JD. "JD. I heard his voice that is what kept me going."

"Blessed y’all were my angels. I don’t know their names, but they know who they are and thank you from the bottom of my heart," says Jovona.

Jovona says it's only by the grace of God that she is alive, "God… God for me to be on that car that long to go all the way down past that four-way it was nobody but God that’s a long way to drag somebody."

"Nobody deserves that, says Melisha Robinson, who started a GoFund me for her aunt, "to get her back on her feet. It is a long road for her to get back to where she was."

"I thought I was dead. I didn’t think I was going to see anybody anymore," says Jovona.