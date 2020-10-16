SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Operation Rolling Thunder, a week long crackdown on interstate I-85 held every year, ended Friday. Spartanburg Sheriff Chuck Wright, who started the program 14 years ago, says it was a very successful week.
"It is a good way to keep people from other states driving through and dropping off drugs and whatever that they're bringing in, stolen weapons and all kinds of nonsense that we just simply don't need in our neighborhood," Sheriff Wright said in a news conference held this morning on the USC Upstate campus.
Over 45 officers from 15 different law enforcement agencies assisted according to the Sheriff.
A summary given by the Sheriffs Office says there were over 1,200 traffic violations, 74 drug violations, and 28 arrests made. According to the report, some of the drugs collected this year included marijuana, heroin, LSD, ecstasy, waxes, methamphetamines, and other things like gummies and edibles.
"I think this is the better one we've had in probably about 7 years, I haven't compared the numbers but I do, I think this is really successful," the sheriff said.
Along with drugs and other items, $319,595 dollars were seized from the week long operation which will now go through the civil forfeiture process, according to Lt. Bobo with the Spartanburg Sheriffs Office.
