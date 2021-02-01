FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2019, file photo, a drug syringe found behind a vacant property in northeast Albuquerque, N.M., is placed into a container, as crews attempt to clear the lot of needles and other heroin paraphernalia. Police in Oregon can no longer arrest someone for possession of small amounts of heroin, methamphetamine and other hard drugs as a ballot measure that decriminalized them took effect on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Hudetz, File)