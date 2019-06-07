Orono Police Officer Mows Woman’s Lawn After Responding To Welfare Check

Click here for updates on this story
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCCO) -- The Orono Police Department says it’s proud to serve, and a photo from Thursday proves it.
The image captures officer Matt Siltala moving a resident’s lawn.
The department says he was called for a welfare check, and after making sure the woman was OK, asked why her yard was so unkempt. She said she didn’t have anyone to mow.
Siltala grabbed a mower and cut the grass for her.
The department also joked online that whoever took the picture should have grabbed a trimmer and helped out.
