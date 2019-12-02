Click here for updates on this story
HARRISBURG, PA (WPMT) -- A video showing two boys beating and torturing a deer in Pennsylvania has gone viral, and now The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating.
In the video, it shows the boys kicking a buck in the face that appears to have already been shot, but still alive. It also shows them stepping on its legs, and ripping off one of its antlers.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission posted the following statement on Facebook Sunday:
“The Pennsylvania Game Commission is aware of a video purporting to show individuals assaulting an injured deer. The conduct portrayed in the video is reprehensible and potentially a violation of the law.
Pennsylvania State Game Wardens are currently investigating the matter. If you have any information related to the video, we ask that you report it to the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888–PGC-8001 or the Game Commission’s Northwest Region Dispatch Office at 814-432-3187.
Thank you for your help and for your concern for Pennsylvania wildlife.”
In a reaction to the video, a petition has been circulating online for the Game Commission to press charges.
At last look, it had over 200,000 signatures.
Saturday kicked off deer rifle season in Pennsylvania. It usually falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving, however, the Pennsylvania Game Commission approved the move back in April. This was the first time in more than 50 years the season started on a Saturday.
