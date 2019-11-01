Packages of frozen raspberries recalled over possible Hepatitis A contamination

(Meredith) -- Packages of frozen raspberries and other frozen berry mixes containing raspberries sold at two different food markets are being voluntarily recalled because of a possible contamination with Hepatitis A, according to the FDA.
Wawona Frozen Foods is voluntarily recalling packages of frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries sold at Aldi Grocery Stores and frozen raspberries sold at Raley’s Family of Fine stores. The packages of frozen berries were packaged under the Aldi and Raley’s private labels.
The FDA says there have been no illnesses associated with this recall.
The packages of berries sold at Aldi include:
- Season's Choice Raspberries (frozen): 12 ounce bags, "best by" date of June, 10, 2021, August 1,2021 and August 23, 2021. "Product of Chile." UPC Code: 0 41498 12419 9 o
- Season's Choice Berry Medley (frozen) containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, "best by" date of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. "Product of USA, Chile." UPC Code: 0 41498 31344 9 Raley's:
The packages of berries sold at Raley’s include:
- Raley's Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12 ounce bags, "best by" date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), August 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) "Product of Chile." UPC Code: 46567 00754
Anyone who has purchased the frozen berry products are advised not to eat them and should either throw the berries out or return them to the store they bought them from for a full refund.
Aldi and Raley customers can contact Wawona Frozen Foods with questions by calling 866-913-0667 or visiting the company's website.
