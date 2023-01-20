Alex Murdaugh convicted of double murder

WALTERBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The jury in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh reached a guilty verdict after 3 hours of deliberation. He will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

A jury convicted Murdaugh on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the brutal slayings of his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and youngest son Paul Murdaugh, 22. The two were shot to death on the family’s 1,700-acre hunting property on June 7, 2021.

Deliberations began shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday following six weeks of testimony. A juror was removed earlier in the day because the court said she had communicated with multiple people about the trial. She was replaced by an alternate.

