Our Apps

Download the FOX Carolina News App

Download the FOX Carolina News App for the latest breaking news, traffic, and sports on the go. Features include custom alerts, the latest news, live video, and much more.

Download the FOX Carolina First Alert Weather App

Download or update the FOX Carolina First Alert Weather App for a newly re-designed user experience with First Alert weather forecasts, life-saving custom weather alerts, live video, and much more.

FOX Carolina Streaming News App

You can now watch streaming content from FOX Carolina News on your Roku devices, Amazon Fire devices, Apple TV devices, and Smart TVs. Get the latest news, weather, traffic, sports and more on demand. Look for the free “FOX Carolina News App” in your device’s app store.