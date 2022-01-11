General Contact Information
- Main: (864) 288-2100
- Main Fax: (864) 297-0728
- News Fax: (864) 987-1219
- Sales: (864) 213-2120
If you would prefer to mail a letter to the station, the address is:
WHNS-TV
21 Interstate Court
Greenville, South Carolina 29615
Closed Captioning Concerns, Complaints
For concerns about closed captioning on FOX Carolina please contact our hotline at 864-288-2100 or click here to contact us by email. You may also fax your concern to 864-297-0728.
FCC Public File
Persons with disabilities who need help to access the FCC online public file may contact Kelli Radcliff, Business Office Manager, at 864-213-2103 or by email.