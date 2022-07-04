FOX Carolina School Supply Jam is back!

The FOX Carolina School Supply Jam is back! We’re partnering with Ingles and Five Star to collect donations across the Upstate and Western North Carolina!

School Supply Jam runs from July 3 to July 28, 2023.

Viewers are encouraged to drop off new school supplies to any participating Ingles locations or the FOX Carolina studio located at 21 Interstate Court in Greenville (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Donations will be going directly to local schools to ensure both students and teachers have what they need for the upcoming school year.

You can bring new donations with you to donate or purchase them inside Ingles stores.

Suggested items: Pencils, crayons, washable markers, glue sticks, safety scissors, rulers, Composition books, college-ruled paper, folders, binders, calculators, Kleenex, hand sanitizer.

Participating Ingles’ addresses: