SPOOKY SEASON IS HERE!
Every Friday during October, FOX Carolina will take you to a place in the Carolinas with a rich history and ghostly tales.
Share your paranormal stories with us:
PAST FRIDAY FRIGHTS
The Omni Grove Park Inn - Asheville, NC
Tucked away in the mountains of western North Carolina, the Omni Grove Park Inn has a guest who possibly never checked out. A woman visiting the hotel in the 1920s, now known as the Pink Lady, had a tragic fall from the fifth floor. Hotel staff said guests have reported seeing ghostly apparitions or a slight pink glow.