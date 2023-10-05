SPOOKY SEASON IS HERE!

Every Friday during October, FOX Carolina will take you to a place in the Carolinas with a rich history and ghostly tales.

PAST FRIDAY FRIGHTS

The Omni Grove Park Inn - Asheville, NC

Tucked away in the mountains of western North Carolina, the Omni Grove Park Inn has a guest who possibly never checked out. A woman visiting the hotel in the 1920s, now known as the Pink Lady, had a tragic fall from the fifth floor. Hotel staff said guests have reported seeing ghostly apparitions or a slight pink glow.