How to create an emergency kit to prepare for severe weather

When severe weather hits, make sure you and your family are prepared. Planning by creating an emergency kit will ensure you have everything you need.

Here are items you should include in an emergency kit:

Non-perishable food. Pack enough for several days. Don’t forget to include a can opener.

Water. Enough for several days. Pack one gallon per person per day to account for drinking and sanitation.

Flashlights. Don’t forget extra batteries.

First aid kit. Make sure to include any medications you need.

Whistle. You could need one to signal for help.

Face masks. Heavy-duty masks are better.

Moist towelettes and garbage bags for personal sanitation

Battery-powered radio and NOAA weather radio

Charging cord and power banks to recharge your cell phone

Wrench and pliers to turn off utilities

