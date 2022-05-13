Skip to content
News
First Alert Weather
Gas Prices
Getting Answers
As Seen On
Lottery
Live Newscast
Search
Home
News
Crime
South Carolina
North Carolina
Georgia
National
Politics
As Seen On
Morning News at 9
Most Wanted
2022 NC Primary Election
Live Newscast
Latest Videos
First Alert Weather
Radar
Weather Cams
Weather or Not! Podcast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Tropics Tracker
Traffic
Gas Prices
Getting Answers
Report a Road Problem
Submit Photos or Video
Sports
Friday Night Blitz
Scoreboard
Community
Community Calendar
Career Connection
Birthday Announcements
Surprise Squad
Four Legged Friends
Contact Us
Programming Schedule
Our Apps
Sign up for our Newsletters
Careers
Advertise with Us
Contests
Local Steals & Deals
Latest Newscasts
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Advertisement