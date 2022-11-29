FOX Carolina is collecting donations for Operation Coat Drive!

Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 12, you can drop off new or gently used coats, hats, scarves, gloves, or other winter wear at one of more than two dozen locations across the Upstate. Child and adult sizes are welcome!

All donations will go to benefit our nonprofit partner, The Salvation Army.

Click on a location below for more information on hours of operation.

GREENVILLE COUNTY

FOX Carolina Studio - 21 Interstate Court, Greenville, SC

Visit our studio off Pelham Road near I-85 between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to make donations. A coat box is located in the front lobby.

ANDERSON COUNTY

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office - 305 Camson Road, Anderson, SC

SPARTANBURG COUNTY

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office - 8045 Howard Street, Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg County Library Headquarters - 151 S. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC

Boiling Springs Library - 871 Double Bridge Road, Boiling Springs, SC

Chesnee Library - 100 Pickens Avenue, Chesnee, SC

Cowpens Library - 181 School Street, Cowpens, SC

Cyrill-Westside Library - 525 Oak Grove Road, Spartanburg, SC

Landrum Library - 111 East Ashbury Drive, Landrum, SC

Middle Tyger Library - 170 Groce Road, Lyman, SC

Pacolet Library - 390 West Main Street, Pacolet, SC

Woodruff Library - 270 East Hayne Street, Woodruff, SC

Pages on Pine Book Store - 2355 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC

ABBEVILLE COUNTY

Abbeville County Library Headquarters - 1407 N. Main Street, Abbeville, SC

Agnew Branch Library - 429 W. Main Street, Donalds, SC

Calhoun Falls Library - 409 N. Tugaloo Street, Calhoun Falls, SC

CHEROKEE COUNTY

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office - 312 E. Frederick Street, Gaffney, SC

GREENWOOD COUNTY

Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office - 528 Edgefield Street, Greenwood, SC

LAURENS COUNTY

Laurens County Library - 1017 W. Main Street, Laurens, SC

Laurens County Library, Clinton Branch - 107 Jacobs Highway #A, Clinton, SC

OCONEE COUNTY

Salem Library - 5B Park Avenue, Salem, SC

Seneca Library - 300 E. South 2nd Street, Seneca, SC

Walhalla Library - 501 W. South Broad Street, Walhalla, SC

Westminster Library - 112 W. North Avenue, Westminster, SC

PICKENS COUNTY

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office - 216 C. David Stone Road, Pickens, SC

HENDERSON COUNTY

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office - 100 N. Grove Street, Hendersonville, SC