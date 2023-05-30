When and where is best for viewing the northern lights?

If you have “seeing the Northern Lights” on your bucket list, there’s a handful of places you can go to increase your odds of seeing them - and the time of year plays a big role too.

If you want to increase your odds of seeing the northern lights, head north. There is an area circling the North Pole called the auroral zone. This includes southern Greenland, Iceland, northern parts of Scandinavia, and Siberia. On the North American continent, this includes parts of Quebec, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Yukon in Canada, and northern parts of Alaska. These are places where you could possibly see the northern lights overhead. Keep in mind, the phenomenon occurs during geomagnetic storms so they are not visible every night, even in these locations.

Areas just south of the auroral zone have a higher likelihood of seeing the northern lights on the horizon or even sometimes overhead during strong geomagnetic storms. This includes southern parts of Alaska, central latitudes of Canada, Scotland, southern Scandinavia and into Northern parts of Russia.

The northern lights dance over the Knik River near Palmer, Alaska, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2006. (AP Photo/Bob Martinson) (BOB MARTINSON | ASSOCIATED PRESS)

When planning your trip, there are a few things to keep in mind. Within these areas, look for spots away from the bright lights of the cities to have optimal viewing. The darker the sky, the better the chance to spot them.

There are also prime times of the year to go. February to April gives you the best chance at having ideal weather conditions, which are clear and dark skies. During these months, the nights are longer whereas in the summer, more daylight hours cut down on the amount of time the lights could be visible. The weather is typically fairer in late winter and early spring in these areas. While the days are just as long in the fall and early winter, the weather tends to feature more cloud cover during this time of year. Another factor is an unexplained surge of aurora activity around the equinoxes which occur in the spring and the fall. Scientists aren’t sure what causes the surge, but it’s well documented and observed.

Plan your trip for at least three days to a week. The activity in the areas mentioned above during the late winter and spring is enough that you should be able to view the spectacular at least one night of the trip. Happy travels!