Parents charged with child abuse following death of an infant twin

Click here for updates on this story
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KETV) -- Cass County prosecutors have charged a couple with felony child abuse after the death of one of their infant twin daughters.
The child, Samantha, died in September 2018 after her Louisville parents, David and Kassandra Krutina, brought her and her twin to Children's Hospital in Omaha. She was suffering symptoms of malnourishment, according to an affidavit filed January 17.
Both Samantha and her sister, who survived, were born prematurely.
The hospital contacted the DHHS hotline and an investigation began. Hospital workers observed "concerning behavior" by the parents, according to the affidavit, including:
Not being near Samantha after being told she wouldn't survive Staying with Samantha's sister on a different floor Before their daughter's death, noting they wanted to go home because they were tired and hungry and had to let their dogs out They left the hospital 20 minutes after Samantha's passing In the affidavit, investigators outline agitated behavior when they questioned the parents.
Child advocates called the months-long investigation "one of the worst cases of neglect they have encountered."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.