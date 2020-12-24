Surrounded by members of the media, Mayumi, front left, and Richard heene talk about their 6-year-old Falcon Heene during a news conference outside the family's home in Fort Collins, Colo., after Falcon Heene was found hiding in a box in a space above the garage on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2009. Falcon Heene at first had been reported to be aboard a flying-saucer-shaped balloon fashioned by his father and then carried by high winds on to the plains of eastern Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)