Anderson County, SC (FOX Carolina) - The shooting that occurred on September 28, 2016 has left their children scarred.
That's the allegation from three parents who contend that the Anderson County Sheriff's Office and Anderson County School District 4 didn't do enough to prevent the shooting at Townville Elementary.
On Friday September 21,2018, three parents, Mary Olsen, Jeff Theis, and Brittany Alewine all filed suits against the school district and sheriff's office with the lawyer representing Jacob Hall's family in his wrongful death lawsuit.
Olsen, suing for two children, Theis, suing for two children, and Alewine suing for one child, contend their children have suffered anxiety and depression that will require indefinite treatment, including cognitive behavioral therapy, pharmacotherapy and supportive psychotherapy.
