DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR is welcoming some 30,000 fans to the Daytona 500 this weekend in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than 480,000 people in the U.S. It is expected to be the largest sporting event in the country since the coronavirus shut down much of the sports world 11 months ago.
NASCAR went down this road last season when Bristol had about 22,000 fans for its All-Star race last July.
The Super Bowl hosted 25,000 fans last week in Tampa, Florida, about 150 miles southwest of Daytona.
