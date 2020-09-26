Pat Maloney returns to football field, eleven months after brain injury

Click here for updates on this story
YORK COUNTY, PA (WPMT ) -- A York County high school football player was back on the field Sept. 25, 11 months after suffering a devastating brain injury.
Patrick Maloney, 18, suffered a brain bleed and stroke during a football game last October while playing for Kennard-Dale High School in Fawn Township.
He was hospitalized for months.
He returned to the gridiron Friday night to help support his team, the Kennard-Dale rams.
He said he appreciated all the support from the community over the past year.
"It's a pretty amazing feeling knowing that that many people care for me," Maloney said.
Maloney was able to graduate from Kennard-Dale in August.
He is continuing physical therapy to regain natural movement.
He has also registered for two classes at Harrisburg Area Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.